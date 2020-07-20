All apartments in Pinellas County
2435 SUMATRAN WAY
2435 SUMATRAN WAY

2435 Sumatran Way · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Sumatran Way, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
*Ask about buying this beautiful unit too!* GREAT TURN KEY MOVE-IN READY Stunning completely remodeled unfurnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bath condominium. W/ Laminate flooring throughout all condo with sounds control , accept bathrooms [tile] Complex with pool and other entertaining activities - Only few minutes to shopping golf, hospital, beaches and to Countryside Mall - Tenant pays for electricity - Security deposit, first and last month’s rent, and Approval required!
Sorry No Pets.
ONE MUST BE 55 -This Condo is available for sale* MLS U8020159.
Don’t miss seeing this one, the photos don't do it justice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have any available units?
2435 SUMATRAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have?
Some of 2435 SUMATRAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 SUMATRAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2435 SUMATRAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 SUMATRAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY offer parking?
No, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY has a pool.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 SUMATRAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 SUMATRAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
