2435 SUMATRAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

*Ask about buying this beautiful unit too!* GREAT TURN KEY MOVE-IN READY Stunning completely remodeled unfurnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bath condominium. W/ Laminate flooring throughout all condo with sounds control , accept bathrooms [tile] Complex with pool and other entertaining activities - Only few minutes to shopping golf, hospital, beaches and to Countryside Mall - Tenant pays for electricity - Security deposit, first and last month’s rent, and Approval required!

Sorry No Pets.

ONE MUST BE 55 -This Condo is available for sale* MLS U8020159.

Don’t miss seeing this one, the photos don't do it justice.