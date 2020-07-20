2410 Franciscan dr 38

Amenities
$1180 , 2B/2B - 1400ft - Active 55+ - Property Id: 101029
BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER!!! NEW PAINT!
Bright, cool and clean 2rd floor, end unit with Golf Course and Pond View condo in the community of On Top of the World Condominiums, a 55+ adult community. Florida room which looks out at the 16th hole of the Executive Golf Course.
Please copy and paste the below link to see the video"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkf1CwOWxfI
Must have at least one adult in household who is 55+ and the second adult must be 18 or older.
Water, Trash, sewer and Basic Cable included
Designated Parking space and Plenty of Guest parking
TO QUALIFY: Proof of income; NO EVICTIONS and No Smoking
RENT: $1180 per month, LEASE TERM: 1 year
First Month Rent and Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101029
No Pets Allowed
