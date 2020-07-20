All apartments in Pinellas County
2410 Franciscan dr 38

2410 Franciscan Dr # 38 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2410 Franciscan Dr # 38, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
hot tub
$1180 , 2B/2B - 1400ft - Active 55+ - Property Id: 101029

BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER!!! NEW PAINT!
Bright, cool and clean 2rd floor, end unit with Golf Course and Pond View condo in the community of On Top of the World Condominiums, a 55+ adult community. Florida room which looks out at the 16th hole of the Executive Golf Course.

Please copy and paste the below link to see the video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkf1CwOWxfI

Must have at least one adult in household who is 55+ and the second adult must be 18 or older.

Water, Trash, sewer and Basic Cable included
Designated Parking space and Plenty of Guest parking
TO QUALIFY: Proof of income; NO EVICTIONS and No Smoking
RENT: $1180 per month, LEASE TERM: 1 year
First Month Rent and Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101029
Property Id 101029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have any available units?
2410 Franciscan dr 38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have?
Some of 2410 Franciscan dr 38's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Franciscan dr 38 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Franciscan dr 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Franciscan dr 38 pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 offers parking.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have a pool?
No, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have accessible units?
No, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Franciscan dr 38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Franciscan dr 38 does not have units with air conditioning.
