2321 ECUADORIAN WAY

ON TOP OF THE WORLD - 2 BED / 2 BATH 1400 SQ FT. FRESHLY PAINTED - UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. NEWER HVAC, NEWER WINDOWS WITH HURRICANE SHUTTERS IN FLORIDA ROOM DESIRABLE EMERALD OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ROOM FOR TABLE AND CHAIRS IN KITCHEN. BOTH BEDROOMS KING SIZE. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE IN ROOMS. THIS COMMUNITY HAS 2 REC CENTERS, 2 POOLS - ONE HEATED, 2 GOLF COURSES - 9 HOLE AND 18 HOLE, LAWN BOWLING, TENNIS, AND BEST OF ALL A STATE OF THE ART GYM. ENJOY DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS, TRIPS, LAPIDARY, LIBRARY, AND SO MUCH MORE. HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW.