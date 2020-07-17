All apartments in Pinellas County
2276 N Lagoon Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

2276 N Lagoon Circle

2276 North Lagoon Circle · (727) 888-2262
Location

2276 North Lagoon Circle, Pinellas County, FL 33765

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2276 N Lagoon Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 3bdrm/2bath House with 2 car garage ** Ready Now ** - 2276 N Lagoon Circle, Clearwater
$1,795.00/month
$1,795.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Beautifully updated 3bdrm/2bath home
Large 2 car garage
Spacious Living Room
Fenced back yard
Tile flooring in wet areas
New carpet
New paint inside

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5817940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have any available units?
2276 N Lagoon Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2276 N Lagoon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2276 N Lagoon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 N Lagoon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2276 N Lagoon Circle offers parking.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have a pool?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have accessible units?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 N Lagoon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2276 N Lagoon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
