2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S

Elegance is having two (2) private suites with two (2) full baths as well as one (1) half-bath for guests, 1645 Sq. Ft, top floor condominium located in the very popular 55+ community of “On Top of the World” located in the heart of Clearwater, FL. This pristine condominium boasts new laminate floors in living room/dining room, kitchen and hallway. Updated bathrooms in private suites. Each private suite contains a huge walk-in closet with lots of additional closet space available throughout the unit. New appliances in the updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Bay windows in the great room are new. Separate utility room with full size washer & dryer. There is a water view of Harbor Lake from the front door and windows. This condo is very bright and quiet. The On Top of the World 55+ community is a golfing community with golf on two (2) courses Additionally, the community has a state of the art cardio gym, two (2) pools (one heated), spa, new tennis courts, and picnic areas. It has a plethora of activities and events for all interests and hobbies. Added bonus, the community is just 10 to 15 minutes away from shopping and health professionals and to the most beautiful beaches in the US.