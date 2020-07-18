All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S

2170 Americus Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2170 Americus Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Elegance is having two (2) private suites with two (2) full baths as well as one (1) half-bath for guests, 1645 Sq. Ft, top floor condominium located in the very popular 55+ community of “On Top of the World” located in the heart of Clearwater, FL. This pristine condominium boasts new laminate floors in living room/dining room, kitchen and hallway. Updated bathrooms in private suites. Each private suite contains a huge walk-in closet with lots of additional closet space available throughout the unit. New appliances in the updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Bay windows in the great room are new. Separate utility room with full size washer & dryer. There is a water view of Harbor Lake from the front door and windows. This condo is very bright and quiet. The On Top of the World 55+ community is a golfing community with golf on two (2) courses Additionally, the community has a state of the art cardio gym, two (2) pools (one heated), spa, new tennis courts, and picnic areas. It has a plethora of activities and events for all interests and hobbies. Added bonus, the community is just 10 to 15 minutes away from shopping and health professionals and to the most beautiful beaches in the US.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have any available units?
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg