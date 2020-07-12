All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

2053 Whitney Drive

2053 Whitney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Whitney Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Whitney Drive have any available units?
2053 Whitney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 2053 Whitney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Whitney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Whitney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Whitney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive offer parking?
No, 2053 Whitney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Whitney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2053 Whitney Drive has a pool.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive have accessible units?
No, 2053 Whitney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 Whitney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 Whitney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2053 Whitney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
