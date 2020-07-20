All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2019 Sidney St

2019 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Sidney Street, Pinellas County, FL 33763

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2019 Sidney St Available 07/19/19 - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath block home on quiet street with fenced yard.

SHOWINGS BETWEEN 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM Wednesday and Thursday. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM Wednesday and Thursday

Welcome home! Set on a quiet street in Clearwater. Providing a great and convenient location, this 1,000 square foot home has a nice updated kitchen, hard flooring and tile, a 1 car garage, and a fenced in private yard.

This block home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a 1 car garage plus a garden shed in back yard. It also features a new kitchen and terrazzo flooring. It sits across from undeveloped land so has more privacy with no neighbors across the road.

This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!

Just minutes to the beach, dining / shopping, hospitals, and 30 minutes to Tampa and / or Saint Petersburg.

PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, that is $600 saved per year!

- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath
- Just under 1000 square foot block home
- New kitchen
- Large driveway
- Fenced yard with storage shed.
- Terrazzo flooring
- 1 car garage
- Convenient location in mid Pinellas county

Rent $1,295 monthly ($50 monthly discount available), security deposit $1,500 (Rent Lock). Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval.

(RLNE4964007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Sidney St have any available units?
2019 Sidney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 2019 Sidney St currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Sidney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Sidney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Sidney St is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Sidney St offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Sidney St offers parking.
Does 2019 Sidney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Sidney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Sidney St have a pool?
No, 2019 Sidney St does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Sidney St have accessible units?
No, 2019 Sidney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Sidney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Sidney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Sidney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Sidney St does not have units with air conditioning.
