Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2019 Sidney St Available 07/19/19 - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath block home on quiet street with fenced yard.



SHOWINGS BETWEEN 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM Wednesday and Thursday. Text Prop Manager 727-204-6318 and request a specific 15 minute appointment time. SHOWING TIMES ARE EACH HALF HOUR, FROM 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM Wednesday and Thursday



Welcome home! Set on a quiet street in Clearwater. Providing a great and convenient location, this 1,000 square foot home has a nice updated kitchen, hard flooring and tile, a 1 car garage, and a fenced in private yard.



This block home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a 1 car garage plus a garden shed in back yard. It also features a new kitchen and terrazzo flooring. It sits across from undeveloped land so has more privacy with no neighbors across the road.



This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!



Just minutes to the beach, dining / shopping, hospitals, and 30 minutes to Tampa and / or Saint Petersburg.



PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, that is $600 saved per year!



- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath

- Just under 1000 square foot block home

- New kitchen

- Large driveway

- Fenced yard with storage shed.

- Terrazzo flooring

- 1 car garage

- Convenient location in mid Pinellas county



Rent $1,295 monthly ($50 monthly discount available), security deposit $1,500 (Rent Lock). Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval.



(RLNE4964007)