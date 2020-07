Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floor plan. This charming home with a garage and washer/dryer hookup is a delightfully updated. Has a screened in lanai in the back and a inviting front porch. First, last, and security. No smoking or large pets. Owner is a realtor. Willing to give $100 credit each month on rent if paid at least 1 business day before the first.