All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
1943 ASHLAND DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1943 ASHLAND DRIVE

1943 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1943 Ashland Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice lake view home with three bedrooms two bath, one car garage, screened pool home. This a very large and open airy home. Near to many amenities including schools, shopping centers, beaches, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have any available units?
1943 ASHLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1943 ASHLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg