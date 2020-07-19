Nice lake view home with three bedrooms two bath, one car garage, screened pool home. This a very large and open airy home. Near to many amenities including schools, shopping centers, beaches, restaurants and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have any available units?
1943 ASHLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 ASHLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1943 ASHLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.