Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Two bedroom / one and a half bath townhouse tucked away in park-like setting at Eastwood Shores. Garage laundry area with washer/dryer hookup, screened porch overlooking beautiful landscaping, and a shared garage. Complex has pool, fishing dock and tennis courts. Rent includes basic cable, water and trash. Zoned for Belcher Elementary, Oak Grove Middle and Pinellas Park High. New carpeting going into the living room.