Available Sept. 7th. This Unfurnished 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor. Spacious living/dining area with updated laminate floors and newer stainless appliances. Enjoy your morning or evening on your front Porch overlooking lush greenery. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, walking trails and kayak launch from the dock at the back section of Eastwood Shores. Easy commute to airports, shopping and only minutes to our beautiful Gulf Beaches.