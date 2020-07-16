All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD

1831 Rainbow Boulevard · (727) 771-5215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1831 Rainbow Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2011 Construction! Custom Built! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in the Sunrise Vista Subdivision. Featuring a 3 car garage, covered patio, tile roof and a spacious backyard, this home is just waiting for new occupancy! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large counter island and easy access to the 3 car garage and laundry room! Split floor plan to include two bedrooms on the first level; one guest room with a full bathroom and a double Master Suite with its own impressive master bath, boasting double sink vanities and separate walk in shower!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have any available units?
1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity