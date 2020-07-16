1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2011 Construction! Custom Built! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in the Sunrise Vista Subdivision. Featuring a 3 car garage, covered patio, tile roof and a spacious backyard, this home is just waiting for new occupancy! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large counter island and easy access to the 3 car garage and laundry room! Split floor plan to include two bedrooms on the first level; one guest room with a full bathroom and a double Master Suite with its own impressive master bath, boasting double sink vanities and separate walk in shower!