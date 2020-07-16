14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities. It is a yacht & tennis community with two pools (1 heated lap pool),

two clubhouses, professional tennis courts, a tennis club with a tennis pro, a waterfront pool with a marina & clubhouse on the

intracoastal, beautiful tropical landscaping with ponds, lots of wildlife & walking areas. This community is just over the bridge to

Gulf of Mexico & Indian Rocks Beach. It is close to lots of restaurants, parks, shopping, golf courses, the Pinellas Trail for walking

& biking. Come enjoy the sunshine & winter life in Florida! A totally furnished condo with a beautiful view of the trees (a preserve),

a pond with a fountain. Just bring your personal items!