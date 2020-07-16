14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE

Amenities
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities. It is a yacht & tennis community with two pools (1 heated lap pool),
two clubhouses, professional tennis courts, a tennis club with a tennis pro, a waterfront pool with a marina & clubhouse on the
intracoastal, beautiful tropical landscaping with ponds, lots of wildlife & walking areas. This community is just over the bridge to
Gulf of Mexico & Indian Rocks Beach. It is close to lots of restaurants, parks, shopping, golf courses, the Pinellas Trail for walking
& biking. Come enjoy the sunshine & winter life in Florida! A totally furnished condo with a beautiful view of the trees (a preserve),
a pond with a fountain. Just bring your personal items!