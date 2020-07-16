All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE

14770 Shipwatch Trace · (727) 278-5203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1933 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities. It is a yacht & tennis community with two pools (1 heated lap pool),
two clubhouses, professional tennis courts, a tennis club with a tennis pro, a waterfront pool with a marina & clubhouse on the
intracoastal, beautiful tropical landscaping with ponds, lots of wildlife & walking areas. This community is just over the bridge to
Gulf of Mexico & Indian Rocks Beach. It is close to lots of restaurants, parks, shopping, golf courses, the Pinellas Trail for walking
& biking. Come enjoy the sunshine & winter life in Florida! A totally furnished condo with a beautiful view of the trees (a preserve),
a pond with a fountain. Just bring your personal items!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have any available units?
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have?
Some of 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE currently offering any rent specials?
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE pet-friendly?
No, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE offer parking?
Yes, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE offers parking.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have a pool?
Yes, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE has a pool.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have accessible units?
No, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity