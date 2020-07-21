14410 APACHE AVENUE

Amenities
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Jack and Jill bathroom features newer quartz countertops with a waterfall LED lit faucet. Master Suite features a walk in closet and the bathroom has quartz countertops and a vessel sink. Master bathroom shower completely remodeled. Thanks to the pool cage, relax in a mosquito free atmosphere and enjoy the wall mounted TV that stays! Shed out back can hold all of your gardening tools or pool floats. Less than a mile to the beach, close to shopping at Largo mall, and a quick drive to Tampa Airport. Home is zoned for the Seminole School district! Measurements are estimates.