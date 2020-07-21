All apartments in Pinellas County
14410 APACHE AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

14410 APACHE AVENUE

14410 Apache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Jack and Jill bathroom features newer quartz countertops with a waterfall LED lit faucet. Master Suite features a walk in closet and the bathroom has quartz countertops and a vessel sink. Master bathroom shower completely remodeled. Thanks to the pool cage, relax in a mosquito free atmosphere and enjoy the wall mounted TV that stays! Shed out back can hold all of your gardening tools or pool floats. Less than a mile to the beach, close to shopping at Largo mall, and a quick drive to Tampa Airport. Home is zoned for the Seminole School district! Measurements are estimates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have any available units?
14410 APACHE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have?
Some of 14410 APACHE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 APACHE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14410 APACHE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 APACHE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14410 APACHE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14410 APACHE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14410 APACHE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 14410 APACHE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14410 APACHE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14410 APACHE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14410 APACHE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14410 APACHE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
