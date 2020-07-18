All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14162 88th Ave N

14162 88th Avenue North · (813) 694-9785
Location

14162 88th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33776

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14162 88th Ave N · Avail. Jul 19

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
14162 88th Ave N Available 07/19/20 Enjoy Floridan Life - 55+ 2BR/2BA Single Family Home in Seminole - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fantastic 55+ community single family home in Tamarac Seminole! Yearly/Unfurnished rental. You have to be 55+ to live in this community. Home features 2br/2ba/1car garage with 1,303 heated sq ft and 1,613 under roof. Home was built in 1969. L shaped living/dining room, eat in kitchen area, and large sunroom. Very active community with shuffleboard, clubhouse and community pool. Come enjoy Florida's lifestyle living at it's best! THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED, LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. Easy access to Publix, Banks, VA Hospital, fine dining, family entertainment and only minutes to the beach! First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Association approval $100 fee is required prior to move in. There is a one time association approval fee. One small dog ok under 20lbs with $300NR pet fee.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions contact Lisa at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4950359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

