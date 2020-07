Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area pool hot tub tennis court

Light and bright ground floor corner unit in Hammock Pine Village, a nicely maintained gated community near Countryside Mall. This unit has an open floor plan with an inside utility closet (washer/dryer) plus an enclosed porch. The community has a lovely heated pool and spa, tennis courts and a convenient car washing station. You are situated in a quiet community, yet surrounded by shopping, restaurants and more!