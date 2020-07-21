13851 102nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the highly sought after neighborhood of Kenwood Groves! You'll note the landscaping and juvenile palms the moment you approach the front door. This home features a workable kitchen with plenty of counter space and impressive custom wood cabinets. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and flows into the living room, perfect for get-togethers and entertaining. This home boasts an additional seating area, providing extra space for gatherings and entertainment. Both bathrooms feature modern updates including cherry-wood vanities, granite counter tops and brushed nickel fixtures. Relax and watch the dogs run and play in the huge, fenced backyard from the shade and comfort of the enclosed patio. Pull your RV or boat right into the backyard through the double gates. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle as you juice oranges hand picked from your very own orange tree. This home resides just 1.5 miles from the beach, and is close to world-class shopping, dining, entertainment. Hurry, won't last!