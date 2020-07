Amenities

BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen. Just steps to Indian Rocks Beach, Shipwatch is a gated community which offers large swimming pools, tennis courts, two club houses. a fitness center and an on-site restaurant. Your dream vacation rental is here! THREE MONTH MINIMUM - NO PETS