All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
11303 SHIPWATCH LANE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

11303 SHIPWATCH LANE

11303 Shipwatch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11303 Shipwatch Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This is available to rent April 1st 2020 till December 28th 2020! 90 day minimum stay. Waterfront, gated community. Mint condition 2/2 with over 1200 sq ft and your own private balcony to enjoy the wonderful views of the community. Large eat in kitchen opens to a roomy living area. Condo conveys with private garage. Complex sits on 56 lush acres with its own freshwater artesian streams, walking trails, 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, 45 slip boat marina, exercise room, hot tubs, saunas and clay tennis courts with pro shop, masseuse, health shop & viewing stands (tennis pro on site). Deeded boat slips maybe available. $1800 per month! Fully furnished. Utilities included up to a specific amount, ask for details. Application and credit/background check required, $50 with Roe Rentals. $50 application with Shipwatch association. $150 cleaning fee. $1000 refundable damage deposit. No pets! Please email us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have any available units?
11303 SHIPWATCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have?
Some of 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11303 SHIPWATCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE offers parking.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE has a pool.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 SHIPWATCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg