11303 SHIPWATCH LANE

This is available to rent April 1st 2020 till December 28th 2020! 90 day minimum stay. Waterfront, gated community. Mint condition 2/2 with over 1200 sq ft and your own private balcony to enjoy the wonderful views of the community. Large eat in kitchen opens to a roomy living area. Condo conveys with private garage. Complex sits on 56 lush acres with its own freshwater artesian streams, walking trails, 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, 45 slip boat marina, exercise room, hot tubs, saunas and clay tennis courts with pro shop, masseuse, health shop & viewing stands (tennis pro on site). Deeded boat slips maybe available. $1800 per month! Fully furnished. Utilities included up to a specific amount, ask for details. Application and credit/background check required, $50 with Roe Rentals. $50 application with Shipwatch association. $150 cleaning fee. $1000 refundable damage deposit. No pets! Please email us for more information.