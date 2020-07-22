All apartments in Pinellas County
111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE
111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE

111 West Grapefruit Circle · No Longer Available
111 West Grapefruit Circle, Pinellas County, FL 33759

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
CLEARWATER BEAUTY!! Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home in beautiful Virginia Groves Estates!! This home features many updates including a brand new roof, new hot water heater and a newly remodeled bathroom with marble like tile on the tub surround and ceramic plank tile on the floors! It even has a new vanity, paint and lighting fixture! You'll love the light and airy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, textured ceilings, inside laundry and a fabulous island that's perfect to dine at! The a/c system was updated in 2016. All of the floors have been updated with new floor covering including new carpet in all the bedrooms for your comfort and awesome new laminate plank flooring throughout the rest of the home! Most of the backyard has been fenced other than a couple of gates at the front of the house and the curb appeal is so refreshing with charming siding outside and gorgeous landscaping as you drive up to your new home! Schedule your showing today because this one will not last long!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have any available units?
111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have?
Some of 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
