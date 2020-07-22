111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE

Amenities

CLEARWATER BEAUTY!! Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home in beautiful Virginia Groves Estates!! This home features many updates including a brand new roof, new hot water heater and a newly remodeled bathroom with marble like tile on the tub surround and ceramic plank tile on the floors! It even has a new vanity, paint and lighting fixture! You'll love the light and airy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, textured ceilings, inside laundry and a fabulous island that's perfect to dine at! The a/c system was updated in 2016. All of the floors have been updated with new floor covering including new carpet in all the bedrooms for your comfort and awesome new laminate plank flooring throughout the rest of the home! Most of the backyard has been fenced other than a couple of gates at the front of the house and the curb appeal is so refreshing with charming siding outside and gorgeous landscaping as you drive up to your new home! Schedule your showing today because this one will not last long!!