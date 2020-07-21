10511 112TH AVENUE

Amenities

Orange Lake Village 2 bedroom home is now ready for new tenants. There is as storage shed the size of a one car garage in back yard for all your storage needs or workshop. The yard is fully fenced with a back lanai and front covered porch and carport. Washer/Dryer hookup located in carport closet that can be locked. This is a well maintained home in great Largo location. Pets Welcome