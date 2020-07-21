All apartments in Pinellas County
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
10511 112TH AVENUE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

10511 112TH AVENUE

10511 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10511 112th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Orange Lake Village 2 bedroom home is now ready for new tenants. There is as storage shed the size of a one car garage in back yard for all your storage needs or workshop. The yard is fully fenced with a back lanai and front covered porch and carport. Washer/Dryer hookup located in carport closet that can be locked. This is a well maintained home in great Largo location. Pets Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have any available units?
10511 112TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 10511 112TH AVENUE have?
Some of 10511 112TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 112TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10511 112TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 112TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10511 112TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10511 112TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10511 112TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10511 112TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10511 112TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10511 112TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10511 112TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10511 112TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
