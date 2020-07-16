10216 REGAL DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point. This 2BR/2BA split floor plan condo is available for Annual Lease or Short Term furnished or unfurnished. This is an incredibly cozy condo that was recently updated in 2019 with new furniture, décor, flooring, windows and sliding doors. Shiplap in the dining room gives you the feel of a beach resort. Master bedroom with nice queen bed and the guest room has a nice white twin set. One bathroom has an enclosed Jacuzzi soak tub and the other bathroom has a walk-in shower. Condo has just gorgeous Intracoastal water views and also partial views of the Gulf of Mexico. The building has a very secure entrance. There is a storage room available and the laundry room is on the same floor. Under building covered parking space and loads of guest parking. This sought after community has 2 pools, a community boat ramp and fishing dock reserved for residents only, 2 clubhouses, a gym, pickleball area, shuffleboard, tennis courts, a billiards room, grills and a playground area. Community is just a short drive to Indian Rocks Beach, all the local restaurants, nice shopping centers, the local VFW, banking, public transportation and so much more. Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this impeccable condo.