Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

10216 REGAL DRIVE

10216 Regal Drive · (727) 269-6020
Location

10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point. This 2BR/2BA split floor plan condo is available for Annual Lease or Short Term furnished or unfurnished. This is an incredibly cozy condo that was recently updated in 2019 with new furniture, décor, flooring, windows and sliding doors. Shiplap in the dining room gives you the feel of a beach resort. Master bedroom with nice queen bed and the guest room has a nice white twin set. One bathroom has an enclosed Jacuzzi soak tub and the other bathroom has a walk-in shower. Condo has just gorgeous Intracoastal water views and also partial views of the Gulf of Mexico. The building has a very secure entrance. There is a storage room available and the laundry room is on the same floor. Under building covered parking space and loads of guest parking. This sought after community has 2 pools, a community boat ramp and fishing dock reserved for residents only, 2 clubhouses, a gym, pickleball area, shuffleboard, tennis courts, a billiards room, grills and a playground area. Community is just a short drive to Indian Rocks Beach, all the local restaurants, nice shopping centers, the local VFW, banking, public transportation and so much more. Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this impeccable condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have any available units?
10216 REGAL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have?
Some of 10216 REGAL DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 REGAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10216 REGAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 REGAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10216 REGAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10216 REGAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 REGAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10216 REGAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10216 REGAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 REGAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 REGAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 REGAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
