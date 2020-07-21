10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Be the first to rent this beautiful, fully furnished condo with an amazing water view off the patio. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom luxury condo sleeps 4. The leather sofa is fully equipped with a memory foam mattress and all the linens to tuck you in. This unit has everything you need to run like you were home. There is a kitchen full of tools for meal preparation, linens and furniture. All you need is your suitcase and toiletries. Also provided is 24 hour on call for emergencies. You will feel right at home in this gated community. Enjoy the swimming pool year round as well as the Fitness Center, Car Washing Station, Club House, Spa/Hot Tub, Tennis Court and Water Views. While you are staying here you can enjoy the local Nature Preserves, Restaurants, Beaches, Shopping, Close to Raymond James Stadium, Bush Gardens, Airports, Minutes from Down Town Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. We have the most beautiful beaches anywhere.