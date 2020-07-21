All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N

10200 Gandy Blvd N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10200 Gandy Blvd N, Pinellas County, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Be the first to rent this beautiful, fully furnished condo with an amazing water view off the patio. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom luxury condo sleeps 4. The leather sofa is fully equipped with a memory foam mattress and all the linens to tuck you in. This unit has everything you need to run like you were home. There is a kitchen full of tools for meal preparation, linens and furniture. All you need is your suitcase and toiletries. Also provided is 24 hour on call for emergencies. You will feel right at home in this gated community. Enjoy the swimming pool year round as well as the Fitness Center, Car Washing Station, Club House, Spa/Hot Tub, Tennis Court and Water Views. While you are staying here you can enjoy the local Nature Preserves, Restaurants, Beaches, Shopping, Close to Raymond James Stadium, Bush Gardens, Airports, Minutes from Down Town Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. We have the most beautiful beaches anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have any available units?
10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N offer parking?
No, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N does not offer parking.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have a pool?
Yes, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N has a pool.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 N GANDY BOULEVARD N does not have units with air conditioning.
