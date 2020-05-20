7340 SW 105th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Completely remodeled top to bottom. North Pinecrest rental home ready to move in. Brand new roof, impact windows, Trane A/C , washer/dryer, plumbing and electrical. Tiled throughout,stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. huge covered patio area. room for an outdoor living and dining area, perfect for entertaining. large 15x30 pool with new diamond brite finish and all new pool equipment. large pool deck with room for lounge chairs. large fenced in backyard with room for a boat or R.V. interlocking paver driveway and entry walkway. Call listing agent for an easy and fast showing today