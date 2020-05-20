All apartments in Pinecrest
7340 SW 105th Ter
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:01 PM

7340 SW 105th Ter

7340 Southwest 105th Terrace · (786) 863-5459
Location

7340 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Completely remodeled top to bottom. North Pinecrest rental home ready to move in. Brand new roof, impact windows, Trane A/C , washer/dryer, plumbing and electrical. Tiled throughout,stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. huge covered patio area. room for an outdoor living and dining area, perfect for entertaining. large 15x30 pool with new diamond brite finish and all new pool equipment. large pool deck with room for lounge chairs. large fenced in backyard with room for a boat or R.V. interlocking paver driveway and entry walkway. Call listing agent for an easy and fast showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have any available units?
7340 SW 105th Ter has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7340 SW 105th Ter have?
Some of 7340 SW 105th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 SW 105th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7340 SW 105th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 SW 105th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7340 SW 105th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter offer parking?
No, 7340 SW 105th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 SW 105th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7340 SW 105th Ter has a pool.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7340 SW 105th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 SW 105th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 SW 105th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7340 SW 105th Ter has units with air conditioning.
