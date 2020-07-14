All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

6715 N Kendall Dr

6715 North Kendall Drive · (305) 229-7001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6715 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
A rare opportunity- location-location! Villas of Pinecrest! Close to Dadeland Mall, Metrorail station, shopping! Private guard gate 24/7. A first floor condo with rear fenced private backyard, tiled! Satillo floors throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Remodeled bathroom, walk-in closet, accordion shutters for hurricane protection, assigned parking space in front of unit plus guest parking! Rent includes HOA fee to enjoy pool, tennis court & gym! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
6715 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6715 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 6715 N Kendall Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6715 N Kendall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 N Kendall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6715 N Kendall Dr offers parking.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 N Kendall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6715 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 6715 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 N Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 N Kendall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
