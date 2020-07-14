6715 N Kendall Dr

Amenities
A rare opportunity- location-location! Villas of Pinecrest! Close to Dadeland Mall, Metrorail station, shopping! Private guard gate 24/7. A first floor condo with rear fenced private backyard, tiled! Satillo floors throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Remodeled bathroom, walk-in closet, accordion shutters for hurricane protection, assigned parking space in front of unit plus guest parking! Rent includes HOA fee to enjoy pool, tennis court & gym! Pet friendly.