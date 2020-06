Amenities

patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location Location !!! this freshly painted home offer 4 bedrooms ( Porch has been converted to a bedroom ) 2 baths home has everything you need. , tile throughout the house makes it easy to clean. There is also a spacious fenced backyard with a welcoming patio. Ideal location, minutes from Major highways, hospital and Downtown Orlando.