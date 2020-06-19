5846 ATHENA PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location. Close to Shopping. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 955-9761.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com



(RLNE5744515)