Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

5846 ATHENA PLACE

5846 Athena Place · (407) 955-9761
Location

5846 Athena Place, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5846 ATHENA PLACE · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location. Close to Shopping. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 955-9761.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

(RLNE5744515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have any available units?
5846 ATHENA PLACE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have?
Some of 5846 ATHENA PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 ATHENA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5846 ATHENA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 ATHENA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5846 ATHENA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE offer parking?
No, 5846 ATHENA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5846 ATHENA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have a pool?
No, 5846 ATHENA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5846 ATHENA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 ATHENA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5846 ATHENA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5846 ATHENA PLACE has units with air conditioning.
