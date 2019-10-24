5835 BOLLING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Robinswood Subdivision - Check out this 4BR/2BA, split plan, completely remodeled, brand new appliances, flooring, kitchen and baths. Large inside utility room. Nice master suite. Huge fenced yard with open patio. This will not last.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.



(RLNE5210133)