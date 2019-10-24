All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

5835 BOLLING DRIVE

5835 Bolling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5835 Bolling Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Robinswood Subdivision - Check out this 4BR/2BA, split plan, completely remodeled, brand new appliances, flooring, kitchen and baths. Large inside utility room. Nice master suite. Huge fenced yard with open patio. This will not last.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

(RLNE5210133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

