5601 BRYSON DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

A darling 3 bdrm 2 bath home available for immediate occupancy! There is fresh paint throughout the home, all tile and terrazzo flooring, nice sized carport all on a 1/4 acre lot! The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, solid oak cabinets, and a gas range. The living and dining areas are open and spacious. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with a stand alone walk-in shower. There is a large back yard with privacy and a patio. Schedule a showing today as this rental home will not last long!