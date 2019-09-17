All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5513 Park Hurst Dr

5513 Park Hurst Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

5513 Park Hurst Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db2e7ac086 ---- VR - Available soon!! Tenant occupied until 9/30/19. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Orlando! Home offers excellent entertaining floor plan along with a huge master suite and a fenced in back yard with an covered patio. Perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Don't miss out on this great home with a community pool! Conveniently located hear shopping and major highways. This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (non aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have any available units?
5513 Park Hurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have?
Some of 5513 Park Hurst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Park Hurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Park Hurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Park Hurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 Park Hurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Park Hurst Dr offers parking.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Park Hurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Park Hurst Dr has a pool.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 5513 Park Hurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Park Hurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 Park Hurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5513 Park Hurst Dr has units with air conditioning.

