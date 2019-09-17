5513 Park Hurst Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db2e7ac086 ---- VR - Available soon!! Tenant occupied until 9/30/19. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Orlando! Home offers excellent entertaining floor plan along with a huge master suite and a fenced in back yard with an covered patio. Perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Don't miss out on this great home with a community pool! Conveniently located hear shopping and major highways. This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (non aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.