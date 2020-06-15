All apartments in Pine Hills
5503 BALBOA DRIVE.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5503 BALBOA DRIVE

5503 Balboa Drive · (321) 340-5644
Location

5503 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5503 BALBOA DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5781373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
5503 BALBOA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 5503 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5503 BALBOA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5503 BALBOA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

