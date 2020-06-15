5503 BALBOA DRIVE.

Amenities

NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5781373)