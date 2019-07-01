All apartments in Pine Hills
5346 Camrose Ct

5346 Camrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

5346 Camrose Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 BA home on quiet cul-de-sac location in North Pine hills Area. Large screened porch for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. The garage has been converted to a large family room or could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is also a large indoor utility room with washer and dryer connections.

Owner will consider pets with certain restrictions on breed and size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Camrose Ct have any available units?
5346 Camrose Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5346 Camrose Ct have?
Some of 5346 Camrose Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 Camrose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Camrose Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Camrose Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 Camrose Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5346 Camrose Ct offers parking.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 Camrose Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct have a pool?
No, 5346 Camrose Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct have accessible units?
No, 5346 Camrose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5346 Camrose Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 Camrose Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5346 Camrose Ct has units with air conditioning.
