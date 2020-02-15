4933 BALBOA DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2.5BA - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, with a brand new kitchen with quartz counter top and back splash, shaker cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new A/C, new flooring with NO carpet! New bathrooms, new fixtures, new lights, new ceiling fans. Very convenient location within minutes to major highways, to theme parks, airport, hospital, restaurants and shopping.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (863) 457-2160 or email mc1-00497@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5269569)