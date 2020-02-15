All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

4933 BALBOA DRIVE

4933 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2.5BA - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, with a brand new kitchen with quartz counter top and back splash, shaker cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new A/C, new flooring with NO carpet! New bathrooms, new fixtures, new lights, new ceiling fans. Very convenient location within minutes to major highways, to theme parks, airport, hospital, restaurants and shopping.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2160 or email mc1-00497@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5269569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
4933 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have?
Some of 4933 BALBOA DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4933 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4933 BALBOA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

