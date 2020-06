Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport

3/2 Home In Sun Ray Terrace - 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Sun Ray Terrace Community. This home features a fenced backyard, a single-car carport and attached storage room with washer and dryer hook-ups only. There are 1,482 total square feet, with 1,092 square feet under air.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5485784)