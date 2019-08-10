All apartments in Pine Hills
4908 Cortez Dr Orange
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4908 Cortez Dr Orange

4908 Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

4908 Cortez Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3/1.5 in Orlando - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

1202 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Nicely Located close to shopping, schools and park.
Separate living room, family room and dining room area. Tile flooring through out, recently remodeled & newly painted, large fenced in back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Walking distance from Barnett Park and Busline. Beautiful home ready to move into.

EZRent407.com

(RLNE5020439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have any available units?
4908 Cortez Dr Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have?
Some of 4908 Cortez Dr Orange's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Cortez Dr Orange currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Cortez Dr Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Cortez Dr Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange offers parking.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have a pool?
No, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have accessible units?
No, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Cortez Dr Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 Cortez Dr Orange does not have units with air conditioning.
