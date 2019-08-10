4908 Cortez Dr Orange

Amenities
Remodeled 3/1.5 in Orlando - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
1202 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Nicely Located close to shopping, schools and park.
Separate living room, family room and dining room area. Tile flooring through out, recently remodeled & newly painted, large fenced in back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Walking distance from Barnett Park and Busline. Beautiful home ready to move into.
EZRent407.com
(RLNE5020439)