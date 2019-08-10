4908 Cortez Dr Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Remodeled 3/1.5 in Orlando - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1202 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Nicely Located close to shopping, schools and park.

Separate living room, family room and dining room area. Tile flooring through out, recently remodeled & newly painted, large fenced in back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer hook ups. Walking distance from Barnett Park and Busline. Beautiful home ready to move into.



(RLNE5020439)