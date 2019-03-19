All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4611 Drexel Ave

4611 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

4611 Drexel Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a488a630f1 ----
*PENDING APPLICATION* O/LB 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, Wood Floors Throughout, Fenced in Yard, Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms, Apply Today!

In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s pass the credit and background check - NO EVICTIONS AND CANNOT OWE ANY LANDLORD\'S MONEY. The household combined must make 3 times the monthly rent. First month\'s rent and security deposit due once approval. We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant. HOA application and application fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Drexel Ave have any available units?
4611 Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4611 Drexel Ave have?
Some of 4611 Drexel Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Drexel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4611 Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4611 Drexel Ave has units with air conditioning.
