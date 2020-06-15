All apartments in Pine Hills
4030 Pinckney Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4030 Pinckney Drive

4030 Pinckney Drive · (407) 896-1200 ext. 219
Location

4030 Pinckney Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4030 Pinckney Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
4/2 Home In Pine Hills - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in Pine Hills off North Pine Hills Road near Meadowbrook Middle School. The home has a two-car carport along with a separate laundry room. Split plan bedroom layout with hall bathroom having a tub and the bathroom in the master bedroom having a standup shower. Updated kitchen and hall bathroom cabinets. There is tile flooring throughout the house and a large backyard. According to public records, there are 1,824 total square feet, with 1,476 square feet under air.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE5781285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have any available units?
4030 Pinckney Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4030 Pinckney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Pinckney Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Pinckney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Pinckney Drive does offer parking.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have a pool?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have accessible units?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4030 Pinckney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4030 Pinckney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
