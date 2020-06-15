4030 Pinckney Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

4/2 Home In Pine Hills - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in Pine Hills off North Pine Hills Road near Meadowbrook Middle School. The home has a two-car carport along with a separate laundry room. Split plan bedroom layout with hall bathroom having a tub and the bathroom in the master bedroom having a standup shower. Updated kitchen and hall bathroom cabinets. There is tile flooring throughout the house and a large backyard. According to public records, there are 1,824 total square feet, with 1,476 square feet under air.



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



(RLNE5781285)