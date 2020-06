Amenities

Orlando 3/2 - Well Located - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1250 Sq Ft, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a 1-car carport and a Large Fenced in Backyard. Remodeled Bathrooms and Kitchen. Indoor utilities. Just Updated with Fresh Paint, Tile Flooring throughout.Quiet neighborhood, Close to great shopping centers and schools... Ready to Move in.



