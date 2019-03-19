All apartments in Pine Hills
3301 Dragoon Place

3301 Dragoon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Dragoon Place, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home has a very spacious floor plan, tile throughout, newer appliances, new blinds and a one car garage. There are 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! This beautiful upgraded home will not last long. This home is in a great location. Close to major highways and just minutes from great dining and shopping! It is nestled away from the main road for quiet and peaceful living!! Call today as this will not last!!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Dragoon Place have any available units?
3301 Dragoon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 3301 Dragoon Place have?
Some of 3301 Dragoon Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Dragoon Place currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Dragoon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Dragoon Place pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Dragoon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Dragoon Place offers parking.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Dragoon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place have a pool?
No, 3301 Dragoon Place does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place have accessible units?
No, 3301 Dragoon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Dragoon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Dragoon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Dragoon Place has units with air conditioning.
