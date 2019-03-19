3301 Dragoon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home has a very spacious floor plan, tile throughout, newer appliances, new blinds and a one car garage. There are 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! This beautiful upgraded home will not last long. This home is in a great location. Close to major highways and just minutes from great dining and shopping! It is nestled away from the main road for quiet and peaceful living!! Call today as this will not last!!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. NO PETS