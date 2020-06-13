All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE

2524 Martinwood Drive · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2524 Martinwood Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orlando - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1325.00 - 3/2.5, Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Tile Throughout Home, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1959/ 1740 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 WEST: Take exit 88 for FL-423/Lee Rd, Continue to follow FL-423 S, Turn R onto FL-416 W/Silver Star Rd, Continue straight onto Silver Star Rd, Turn L onto Ashland Blvd, Turn R at the 1st cross street onto Basswood Ln, Basswood Ln turns slightly L and becomes Martinwood Dr, Home is on the R.

(RLNE4097215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have any available units?
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have?
Some of 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE offer parking?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have a pool?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity