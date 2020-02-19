All apartments in Pine Hills
2217 VILLANO AVE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

2217 VILLANO AVE

2217 Villano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Villano Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 Orlando Home - Very Nice 3/2 home with spacious front and backyard. Features open family room and dining room, double car garage with opener

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please text (352) 308-3384 or email vill2217@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5545894)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have any available units?
2217 VILLANO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2217 VILLANO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2217 VILLANO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 VILLANO AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 VILLANO AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2217 VILLANO AVE offers parking.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 VILLANO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have a pool?
No, 2217 VILLANO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have accessible units?
No, 2217 VILLANO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 VILLANO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 VILLANO AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2217 VILLANO AVE has units with air conditioning.

