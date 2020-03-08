All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
2204 Green View Circle
2204 Green View Circle

2204 Greenview Cir · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

2204 Greenview Cir, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Home in Pine Hills - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will not last long

3 spacious bedrooms with open kitchen layout overlooking living room
Screened patio with small back yard for privacy and entertainment
Stack-able Washer Dryer hook up

Standard Application Applies: No criminal background, No Evictions, Rental History preferred. Combined income must be 3x rental amount. No Dangerous Dog Breeds, Pet Deposit Applies.

Available for move in after 3/15/2020

To schedule a showings, please call/text 305-951-4494

(RLNE5611609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Green View Circle have any available units?
2204 Green View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2204 Green View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Green View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Green View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Green View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Green View Circle offer parking?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Green View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Green View Circle have a pool?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Green View Circle have accessible units?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Green View Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Green View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Green View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

