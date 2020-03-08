2204 Green View Circle

Amenities
3/2 Home in Pine Hills - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home will not last long
3 spacious bedrooms with open kitchen layout overlooking living room
Screened patio with small back yard for privacy and entertainment
Stack-able Washer Dryer hook up
Standard Application Applies: No criminal background, No Evictions, Rental History preferred. Combined income must be 3x rental amount. No Dangerous Dog Breeds, Pet Deposit Applies.
Available for move in after 3/15/2020
To schedule a showings, please call/text 305-951-4494
(RLNE5611609)