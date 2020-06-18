All apartments in Pine Hills
1014 San Domingo Rd

1014 San Domingo Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1014 San Domingo Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 5/2 in Pine Hills! - Home Sweet Home! Charming 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Orlando, FL! Spacious tiled living area! Kitchen features BRAND NEW appliances! Bedrooms and baths are a nice size! Must See! Available now!

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1014-san-domingo-rd

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have any available units?
1014 San Domingo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 1014 San Domingo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1014 San Domingo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 San Domingo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1014 San Domingo Rd does offer parking.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have a pool?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have accessible units?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 San Domingo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 San Domingo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
