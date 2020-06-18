All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1000 EMERALDA ROAD

1000 Emeralda Road · (407) 845-9847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Emeralda Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 EMERALDA ROAD · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NW ORLANDO - SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5 REMODELED HOME - Wow! Check out this 4BR/2.5BA, completely remodeled home. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, stainless appliances, and lots of space. The bathrooms are completely remodeled. New flooring throughout. Large shower in the master. Lots of closets and storage. Covered patio overlooking large backyard. Large corner lot with carport and long driveway.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

(RLNE5849158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have any available units?
1000 EMERALDA ROAD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have?
Some of 1000 EMERALDA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 EMERALDA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1000 EMERALDA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 EMERALDA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 EMERALDA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 EMERALDA ROAD has units with air conditioning.
