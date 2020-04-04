All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

6014 Chamonix Ct

6014 Chamonix Court · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Chamonix Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Three bedroom, 2 bath home for rent near Ocoee - Come take a look at this beautiful 3/2 in quiet well kept area off of Lake Sparling near Clarcona Ocoee. This beautiful home has tile floors throughout. Designer paint, ceiling fans, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a large walk in closet in the master, a screened in patio, an attached garage and a fenced in back yard, are some of the features you'll find in this home. The community has a pool. A great home for the RIGHT renter.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 will require a larger deposit
Credit scores under 560 will be declined

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5649101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have any available units?
6014 Chamonix Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6014 Chamonix Ct have?
Some of 6014 Chamonix Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Chamonix Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Chamonix Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Chamonix Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Chamonix Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Chamonix Ct offers parking.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Chamonix Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6014 Chamonix Ct has a pool.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have accessible units?
No, 6014 Chamonix Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Chamonix Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Chamonix Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Chamonix Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

