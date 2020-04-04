6014 Chamonix Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Three bedroom, 2 bath home for rent near Ocoee - Come take a look at this beautiful 3/2 in quiet well kept area off of Lake Sparling near Clarcona Ocoee. This beautiful home has tile floors throughout. Designer paint, ceiling fans, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a large walk in closet in the master, a screened in patio, an attached garage and a fenced in back yard, are some of the features you'll find in this home. The community has a pool. A great home for the RIGHT renter.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 will require a larger deposit

Credit scores under 560 will be declined



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5649101)