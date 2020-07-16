All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 9611 Midiron Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
9611 Midiron Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

9611 Midiron Ct.

9611 Midiron Court · (727) 505-6517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9611 Midiron Ct. · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring your clothes!! Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn and Basic Cable is INCLUDED in rent!!

Walk into the open living room and dining room area. The bonus FL room is open adding extra living space. The Kitchen includes all appliances, ample cabinet space, desk area and an eat-in breakfast bar. There is no carpet throughout this home. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a private master bath. Enjoy your morning coffee or grilling on your back patio with views of the community golf course. Washer and dryer are available for tenants use. This unit comes with one covered parking spot.

Fine dining, community pools, bocce, tennis courts, billiards, shuffleboard, horseshoe and golf course require additional membership fees, but are not mandatory to purchase.
This condo is conveniently located to trinity hospital, shopping, restaurants and great schools!
2 small pets are allowed- 25lbs or less.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one month’s rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 small pets under 25 lbs. Photos required!

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5552100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have any available units?
9611 Midiron Ct. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9611 Midiron Ct. have?
Some of 9611 Midiron Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Midiron Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Midiron Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Midiron Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Midiron Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Midiron Ct. offers parking.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 Midiron Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 9611 Midiron Ct. has a pool.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9611 Midiron Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Midiron Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Midiron Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 Midiron Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9611 Midiron Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity