9611 Midiron Ct.

2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring your clothes!! Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn and Basic Cable is INCLUDED in rent!!



Walk into the open living room and dining room area. The bonus FL room is open adding extra living space. The Kitchen includes all appliances, ample cabinet space, desk area and an eat-in breakfast bar. There is no carpet throughout this home. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a private master bath. Enjoy your morning coffee or grilling on your back patio with views of the community golf course. Washer and dryer are available for tenants use. This unit comes with one covered parking spot.



Fine dining, community pools, bocce, tennis courts, billiards, shuffleboard, horseshoe and golf course require additional membership fees, but are not mandatory to purchase.

This condo is conveniently located to trinity hospital, shopping, restaurants and great schools!

2 small pets are allowed- 25lbs or less.



***Please read the commonly asked questions below***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one month’s rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 small pets under 25 lbs. Photos required!



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



