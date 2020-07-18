All apartments in Pasco County
Location

9551 Baton Rouge Lane, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This newly updated home features beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with updated appliances, spacious cabinetry, granite countertops, and an island. The spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have any available units?
9551 BATON ROUGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have?
Some of 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9551 BATON ROUGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE offers parking.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have a pool?
No, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9551 BATON ROUGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
