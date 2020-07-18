9551 BATON ROUGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Find yourself in this beautiful home! This newly updated home features beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with updated appliances, spacious cabinetry, granite countertops, and an island. The spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.