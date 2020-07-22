9105 Lost Mill Dr

Amenities

Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678

This two story manicured lawn with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths 2 car garage home is for rent. This truly beautiful home features:downstairs formal living and dining separated by archways, extra large great/family room with sliding glass doors to patio. Extra large bedroom with walk in closet, full bath, utility room, large kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, extra large eating area, garage with openers. Upstairs: step down into into extra large living/family/great/bonus room, jack and jull with full bath, another large bedroom with bull bath, extra large master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, double door entry to master bath with 2 separate sink vanities, tub with spa/jacuzzi, separate shower, private area including a bidet. Much, Much more!