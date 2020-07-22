All apartments in Pasco County
9105 Lost Mill Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:40 AM

9105 Lost Mill Dr

9105 Lost Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9105 Lost Mill Drive, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678
This two story manicured lawn with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths 2 car garage home is for rent. This truly beautiful home features:downstairs formal living and dining separated by archways, extra large great/family room with sliding glass doors to patio. Extra large bedroom with walk in closet, full bath, utility room, large kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, extra large eating area, garage with openers. Upstairs: step down into into extra large living/family/great/bonus room, jack and jull with full bath, another large bedroom with bull bath, extra large master suite with sitting area, walk in closet, double door entry to master bath with 2 separate sink vanities, tub with spa/jacuzzi, separate shower, private area including a bidet. Much, Much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have any available units?
9105 Lost Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have?
Some of 9105 Lost Mill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Lost Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Lost Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Lost Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9105 Lost Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9105 Lost Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Lost Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 9105 Lost Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 9105 Lost Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 Lost Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9105 Lost Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9105 Lost Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
