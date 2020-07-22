All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

7930 GRISWOLD LOOP

7930 Griswold Loop · No Longer Available
Location

7930 Griswold Loop, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Beautiful one car garage home with a spacious fenced yard available for rent. This clean, freshly painted, home with new flooring will not disappoint. The interior includes laminate floors, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. The kitchen leads to a separate laundry area and the slider to the screened patio. The screened patio with indoor/outdoor carpet looks to the fenced yard with mature oaks. This excellent home will not last long! Seven Springs Elementary and Middle School, Mitchell High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

