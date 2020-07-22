7930 GRISWOLD LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful one car garage home with a spacious fenced yard available for rent. This clean, freshly painted, home with new flooring will not disappoint. The interior includes laminate floors, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. The kitchen leads to a separate laundry area and the slider to the screened patio. The screened patio with indoor/outdoor carpet looks to the fenced yard with mature oaks. This excellent home will not last long! Seven Springs Elementary and Middle School, Mitchell High.