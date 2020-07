Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to town. New flooring and paint throughout. Rent includes lawn care and quarterly pest control. NO PETS!! Requirements: Household Income must be a minimum of $3500 a month, proof of income is required for the past 12 weeks (check stubs/bank statements) $25 application fee per adult, no previous evictions, fist month rent + $1250 security deposit is required up front to move in.